Companies

M&M advances maintenance shutdown to this month

Ayushi Kar Mumbai | Updated on May 03, 2021

The maintenance shutdown was originally scheduled for June

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that due to the evolving Covid situation in the country, the company has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance of four working days, in each of its automotive division manufacturing plants, to the month of May, in a staggered manner. This was originally scheduled for June.

“The company continues to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of disruption in operations due to localised lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country,” M&M said in a statement. M&M’s automotive division has manufacturing units at Chakan, Nashik, Kandivali, Zaheerabad and Haridwar.

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday had also said it has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to May 1 to 9, in order to divert oxygen for saving lives.

Published on May 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.