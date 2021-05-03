M&M advances maintenance shutdown to this month

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that due to the evolving Covid situation in the country, the company has decided to prepone the scheduled maintenance of four working days, in each of its automotive division manufacturing plants, to the month of May, in a staggered manner. This was originally scheduled for June.

“The company continues to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of disruption in operations due to localised lockdown restrictions in various parts of the country,” M&M said in a statement. M&M’s automotive division has manufacturing units at Chakan, Nashik, Kandivali, Zaheerabad and Haridwar.

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday had also said it has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to May 1 to 9, in order to divert oxygen for saving lives.