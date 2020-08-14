M&M delivers 20 BS6 Supro Ambulances to ambulance services StanPlus

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has recently delivered 20 of its BS6 compliant Supro Ambulance ZX variant, to StanPlus, India’s largest private network of ambulances.

These ambulances will help StanPlus’ in the ongoing battle against the current Covid-19 pandemic. Built in-house on Mahindra’s Supro van platform, the Supro Ambulance is available in two variants - LX and ZX.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said: “We are delighted to deliver our BS-VI-ready Supro Ambulances to StanPlus. It is part of Mahindra’s support to frontline medical infrastructure and will help keep the nation safe and healthy in this time of need. As a homegrown automaker we stand in solidarity with the country’s healthcare heroes.”

Prabhdeep Singh, CEO, StanPlus and RED Ambulances, said: “We aim to have 3,000 owned ambulances in the next five years and with this initial lot as the impetus, we have Mahindra as partner in our mission.”