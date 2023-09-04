Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is in advanced talks with Volkswagen on the use of key electric components of the German automaker’s open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB.

.

“ The Volkswagen Group is now in advanced talks with Mahindra as another important cooperation partner. Mahindra wants to use key MEB components such as the e-drive and the unified cells for its models,” said a statement from the Volkswagen group.

Further, Volkswagen said the key lever for reducing battery costs by up to 50 per cent compared to the first generation of MEB is the unified cell.

“The group is integrating the development and production of battery cells into its value chain with PowerCo. The aim is to keep a significant part of the value creation of a fully electric vehicle within the company. The standardised cell factory, and other innovations such as dry coating and low-cost cell chemistry without cobalt and nickel. This makes e-mobility affordable for broader segments of the population and even more sustainable,” the statement said.

In 2022, the two companies had announced a collaboration to explore an alliance to accelerate electrification in the country and supply MEB electric components for Mahindra’s electric vehicles.

M&M will be using the MEB platform for its electric vehicles. The company will introduce five products from its new INGLO platform for electric vehicles.

Born Electric (BE), XUV.e, THAR.e, SCORPIO.e and BOLERO.e will be launched by Mahindra & Mahindra. The company showcased the concept of the THAR electric vehicle on August 15 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The electric vehicles will be manufactured in the company’s Chakan plant which has a capacity of 2,00,000 vehicle units. The manufacturing of electric vehicles at full capacity is expected between 2027 and 2029.

Further, M&M has stated that in phase 2 of expansion, the company will plan to expand to new global markets for its electric vehicles including the UK and Europe.