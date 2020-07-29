M&M introduces new set of finance schemes for its vehicle owners

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday introduced a new set of finance schemes for its customers by expanding the bouquet of affordable finance offerings on all its vehicles.

The company has also included a “special and first of its kind finance offering” for accessories for its personal range of Utility Vehicles (UVs), the company said in a statement. Mahindra offers a range of accessories which can now be financed, in a bid to give customers additional flexibility.

The company has also focused on different customer profiles including salaried and self-employed individuals, agriculturists and commercial vehicle owners to offer schemes for its vehicles. “The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be available to customers. These include schemes such as ‘Own now and pay in 2021,’ ‘Upto 8 years funding’, ‘100% on-road funding’ and ‘Own BSVI Pickup at BSIV EMI’,” said M&M.

In addition, the company has some new finance options, like accessories funding options up to 10 per cent of ex-Showroom price for personal UVs, first 9 months EMI will be 50 per cent lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, first six months EMI will be 76 per cent lower than the regular EMIs for personal UVs, EMI starting at Rs 899 per lakh for personal UVs, up to seven years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck, etc.

The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with the nearest dealer to avail of these offers, the company said.