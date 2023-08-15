Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday launched in Cape Town, South Africa, a tractor line under the OJA platform, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan; the vehicles will be available in India soon.

M&M, which has invested Rs 1,200 crore on its OJA platform, launched its sub-compact, compact, small utility tractors. The large utility tractors will be launched next year. The models range from 20 hp to 40 hp (14.91–29.82 kW).

The OJA 2127 is priced at Rs 5,64,500, while the OJA 3140 will be priced at Rs 7,35,000. The company plans to start domestic deliveries by October and international deliveries from January 2024.

In FY23, the company’s farm equipment division reported revenue of Rs 32,000 crore, with a sale of 4.07 lakh tractors. About two-third of the revenue was domestic and the rest international. It exported 18,000 tractors in FY23. With the launch of the OJA platform the company expects to double its tractor export volume in three years. It wants to focus on the US, India and ASEAN regions including Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In India the company has 1,100 dealerships in the farm equipment segment and plans to add 200 more.

Its global presence includes South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Brazil, the US, Finland, Turkey, Japan, Bangladesh, and Thailand, with manufacturing capabilities in seven countries.

“The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy, aimed at progressive farmers. Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25 per cent of the global tractor industry, while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN. Unveiling seven agile lightweight 4WD OJA tractors (21-40 hp) in India, equipped with pioneering technologies, truly embodies our commitment to revolutionise farming worldwide,” said Hemant Sikka, President–Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.