Mahindra & Mahindra launched its electric XUV400 Pro Range at an introductory price of ₹15.49 lakh.

The Pro Range includes three new variant — EC Pro (34.5kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger).

The bookings will start on January 12 and can be booked with an initial amount of ₹21,000. The deliveries will begin on February 1. The introductory price will be applicable for deliveries till May 31, 2024.

The new electric XUV400 have a connected car system with more than 50 features providing enhanced driving safety, ownership experience, and overall vehicle functionality .

“Pro range will offer an elevated cabin experience with Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, complemented by dedicated rear air vents, to ensure a consistently comfortable environment for all passengers. The convenience of a wireless charger and a rear USB port will help the passengers remain connected on the move,” the company said in a statement.

