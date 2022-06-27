M&M launches new Scorpio at ₹11.99 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday launched the all-new Scorpio N with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh. Its top-end variant is priced at ₹19.49 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

The company has provided prices for only the manual variants as of now as prices of the automatic variants will be revealed at a later date. These prices are applicable only for the first 25,000 customers.

No carry forwards

The Scorpio N is built using a completely new platform and new engines and does not borrow any parts or essentials from the current generation Scorpio, which will continue in the market, M&M clarified.

The car will be available for test drives starting July 5 in 30 cities and in rest of the country by July 15. Its bookings will open online and offline simultaneously on July 30, on a first-come-first-serve basis, which will also form the basis for delivery dates.

Customers will get a two weeks’ window to change their choice of variant after the first booking is made. Deliveries of the new SUV will commence in the forthcoming festive season.

Bookings will open online and offline simultaneously on July 30, on a first-come-first-serve basis

Know the car

The Scorpio N will come powered by a choice of two engines and five model variants and seven colours. A petrol-powered engine generates peak power of 205PS while a diesel engine generates maximum power of 175PS. Both options will have 6-speed manual and automatic transmission with an option of 4X4 as well.

Coffee black leatherette interior, 17.78 driver information display, six-way adjustable driver seat, 20.32 infotainment system, Amazon Alexa, 12 speaker system, wireless charger, dual camera, driver drowsiness detection and six airbags are some of the features on the new Scorpio N.

The launch comes at a time when M&M and the rest of the automotive industry is ramping up production with the easing of supply chain pressures, especially with improving availability of semiconductors. The Scorpio N is the biggest launch by M&M since the launch of the XUV700 in September last year.