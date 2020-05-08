M&M launches Own-Online, an online sales platform

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday announced the launch of ‘Own-Online’, an online vehicle ownership solution, that offers an end-to-end sales experience for prospective buyers.

Mahindra’s pan-India network of more than 270 dealers 900 touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform through robust back-end technology & process cohesion, the company said in a statement.

Own-Online enables customers to finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a Mahindra vehicle, from home, in four steps, said M&M. Customers can first explore M&M’s range of SUVs on the site, select a dealer of choice and get an instant, real-time quotation for one's old car, choose from multiple finances and insurance options and get online approval, and then proceed to make payment to get ‘contactless’ delivery at the preferred location.

“Today we are delighted to launch ‘Own-Online’ platform, India’s most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. Its easy & convenient 4-step journey allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

In recent times, online has been a preferred purchase channel across categories and going forward, the online purchase of vehicles is set to gain more traction, he added. “We are ready to lead this change in automotive retail by providing many industry-first experiences to our customers,” said Nakra.

In case the customer needs any assistance to complete the Own Online process, its product and process experts will be available online on chat (video and text) at a click of a button, the company said.

The Own-Online platform simplifies car buying by offering a high degree of convenience, transparency and personalisation at each step of the journey, the company claimed.

The platform also allows the customer to personalise their chosen Mahindra vehicle by accessorising it and opting for add-ons such as extended warranty and roadside assistance.

“Own-online is the only mass-market car-owning platform that gives the customer the visibility of on-road or transaction price offered by our dealerships, including break-down of all components such as registration, road taxes, insurance etc. as well as benefits like discounts and offers,” the company said.