M&M offers uninterrupted service support despite Coronavirus

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday assured its customers that it would continue to engage with them during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis actively.

Given the current situation, Mahindra Customer Care, through its social media platforms, have urged Mahindra owners to engage with the company through its Twitter handle, chat support and e-mail for any queries or requests, it said in a statement.

Mahindra Customer Care has also requested customers to utilize its digital platform ‘With You Hamesha’ (WYH), for their vehicle-related needs.‘ WYH is an after-sales digital offering, available on the web and mobile platforms for Android and iOS users.

Customers can purchase an extended warranty (Shield), enrol into Road Side Assistance program and resolve their queries on With You Hamesha (WYH) chat support from the safety of their homes, M&M said. The platform also offers features like viewing vehicle service history, checking service cost, locating a nearby dealer, raising an SOS request and many more, it added.