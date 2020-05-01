M&M sells 733 vehicles in export market in April

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) sold 733 vehicles in the export market in April 2020, while its domestic sales were completely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting national lockdown.

M&M did not sell a single vehicle in the domestic market during the month. Total exports were down 65 per cent, compared with 2,118 units exported in April last year.

“At Mahindra, we are working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted. The safety of all our employees will be of paramount importance to us while resuming our operations,” Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

“We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale. In the export market we sold 733 vehicles during April,” he added.