M&M to launch new Scorpio on June 27

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will launch the new Scorpio-N on June 27. Bearing the project codename Z101, the all-new Scorpio-N will be powered by spirited gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and a cult brand will continue as the ‘Scorpio Classic’.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra, which has redefined the category and become an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again.”

“The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers,” he added.

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd, said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.”

The All-New Scorpio-N is slated to arrive on June 27 and will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan plant.