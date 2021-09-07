MMA elects Subba Rao as President

Subba Rao CV, Managing Director of Sanmar Shipping was elected as the President of the Madras Management Association (MMA) for 2021-22 at MMA’s Managing Committee meeting held on September 3.

A graduate from Marine Engineering College (Kolkata), Rao spent ten years at sea, rising to the position of Chief Engineer on merchant ships. He currently heads the shipping business of Chennai-based Sanmar Group.

The other office bearers who were elected during the meeting include Suresh Raman, VP & Head, Chennai, Tata Consultancy Services (Sr Vice-President); K Mahalingam, Director, TSM Group of Companies (Vice-President); Suresh Jain, MD of Kesar Gift Mart Pvt Ltd (Hon. Secretary); V Shankar, Founder of CAMS and Director, ACSYS Investments (Honorary Treasurer).