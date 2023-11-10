Mahindra and Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,348 crore in the September quarter, up six per cent year-on-year, while revenue rose 15 per cent to ₹34,436 crore.

The growth was led by the automotive sector, with revenue of the SUV segment up 28 per cent. It gained 90 bps in market share at 19.9 per cent.

The company said that the auto sector was growing rapidly and the farm sector was resilient despite the tough market conditions. The auto segment volumes were 18 per cent higher in the quarter at 2.1 lakh units. Open bookings of SUVs were at 2.9 lakh units as on Nov 1, a reflection of continued strong demand, it said.

In the auto segment it doubled operating profit.

Volumes of electric three-wheelers rose 74 per cent and the market share was over 61 per cent.

Also read: Delhivery narrows losses by 59 per cent in Q2FY24

Tractor market share was 150 bps higher at 41.6 per cent.