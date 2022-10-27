New Delhi, Oct 27 MakeMyTrip has launched its ‘Book with No Payment’ option that enables domestic and international travellers to book a hotel room in India or overseas with no upfront payment. The user needs to pay Re 1 “to authenticate the payment method” (including UPI/ net banking / credit & debit card and wallets) while making a hotel booking, the company said in a statement.

The feature will be available across the majority of hotels on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo app, and can be availed of if the booking is made more than five days before the actual check-in date.

Full payment can be made later, up to 72 hours before check-in, in line with hotel policy.

In case of an unfulfilled booking, MakeMyTrip will automatically initiate a refund of the booking amount (in this case Re 1), it said in a statement.

“Within the first month of launch, we have observed a significant uptick in the use of this feature across the country, with a spike in hotel bookings slated to be actualised two months from now. Significantly, 35 per cent of the bookings leveraging the feature, currently come from Tier I and II markets,” Vipul Prakash, COO, MakeMyTrip said.

