Mobile food truck start-up Rocketchefs to raise ₹6 crore

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Mobile food truck start-up Gurugram-based Rocketchefs is now ready to raise a pre-series A round of $1 million (about ₹6 crore) to enhance its footprint both in terms of logistics and new markets.
The company, which pioneered the mobile food truck concept in India, plans to expand its operations beyond the Delhi NCR region to metro markets like Mumbai.
Ramnidhi Wasan, Founder and CEO, Rocketchefs, told BusinessLine, “We are tweaking and sharpening our business model to make it a scalable one. We want to reduce the time taken to get food from the oven to the table and would be needing to raise a pre-series A round to enhance our logistics and operations. The funds raised would be about ₹6 crore from HNIs and should get completed in the next 60 days.’’
Operating with five trucks out of Gurugram, Rocketchefs has been servicing individuals and houses in the area with a menu which mostly comprises pizzas.
“We are emulating the model of Zume Pizza in the West both with the technology and offering,’’ added Wasan.Cautious expansion
Despite completing a year in business, Rocketchefs is cautious while expanding its operations.
“We did not raise money since we want to get the concept of serving piping hot food right. The foundation had to be strong since we were not just a technology company but one with a strong operations based model,’’ he said.
After it manages to raise some funds this year, Rocketchefs may also plan to take its trucks to new metro markets like Mumbai.
“While the money would be raised to enhance our logistics footprint, we want to cover more areas beyond the NCR region and entering Mumbai is a possibility,’’ he added.
