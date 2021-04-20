Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Mobile Premier League (MPL), an e-sports and skill gaming platform, has acquired New Delhi-based Esports gaming platform GamingMonk. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
As part of the transaction, MPL has absorbed the complete GamingMonk team. This acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market key national, regional and global tournament IPs and allow MPL to develop a full suite of e-sports and broadcasting capabilities, MPL said in a statement.
As of April 2021, GamingMonk has a registered user base of over 1.3 million .
Sai Srinivas, co-founder and CEO at MPL said: “In our mission to serve gamers in India, GamingMonk will augment our efforts in reaching our target audience and engage with our users effectively. With the increased consumption of e-sports in the last couple of years and it becoming as competitive as any other sport, it gives us immense pleasure to present our users with the best of games to play, and enjoy their passion for gaming.”
GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple platforms including PC, console and mobile. It serves as a launchpad for publishers and a community for gamers creating an integrated ecosystem across e-sports, live streaming and content discovery.
MPL has also launched Esports Arena, the banner under which the platform will host fortnightly e-sports tournaments in some of its marquee games such as chess, WCC and pool, among others.
