Moderna may not have complete ownership of its Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna, an American biotechnology company, maintained in its financial filings that it “cannot be certain that we (the company) were the first to make the inventions claimed in our patents or pending patent applications.” This includes its most-awaited Covid-19 vaccine, as per the company’s official release.

This comes after Axios and Public Citizen, in their previous report, highlighted that the National Institute of Health will have joint ownership of the vaccine.

Moderna added that “publications of discoveries in the scientific literature often lag behind the actual discoveries, and patent applications in the United States and other jurisdictions are typically not published until 18 months after.”

This means that the public seems to hold a significant stake in Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which is now in its last stage of trials.

The federal agency of the US has also said “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates [are] developed and jointly owned” by NIH and Moderna, Axios reported.

Health and Human Services (HHS) of the US told Axios that they are “monitoring Moderna’s press releases and other public statements to ensure those terms and conditions are followed.”