Moderna may not have complete ownership of its Covid-19 vaccine

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Moderna, an American biotechnology company, maintained in its financial filings that it “cannot be certain that we (the company) were the first to make the inventions claimed in our patents or pending patent applications.” This includes its most-awaited Covid-19 vaccine, as per the company’s official release.
This comes after Axios and Public Citizen, in their previous report, highlighted that the National Institute of Health will have joint ownership of the vaccine.
Moderna added that “publications of discoveries in the scientific literature often lag behind the actual discoveries, and patent applications in the United States and other jurisdictions are typically not published until 18 months after.”
This means that the public seems to hold a significant stake in Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which is now in its last stage of trials.
The federal agency of the US has also said “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates [are] developed and jointly owned” by NIH and Moderna, Axios reported.
Health and Human Services (HHS) of the US told Axios that they are “monitoring Moderna’s press releases and other public statements to ensure those terms and conditions are followed.”
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...