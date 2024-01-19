Aerospace giant Boeing inaugurated its India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru with an investment of ₹1,600 crore ($200 million). Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 43-acre campus, marking Boeing’s largest investment outside the US.

The facility will shape the global future of aviation by developing the next generation of aerospace solutions for the world in both civil and defense markets, the company said. In addition, it has also expanded its engineering and R&D talent to the largest number of employees in any country outside the United States, crossing 6,000 as of December 2023.

“Ultimately, our campus will become one of the most advanced examples of the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” the company said.

Boeing’s collaborations

Further, the new campus in Bengaluru also serves as the hub for our work with Indian start-ups and universities, as Boeing collaborates with seven incubators, including the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIT Mumbai), the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (IIT Delhi), the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIT Gandhinagar), the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, the Society for Innovation and Development (IISC Bengaluru), T-Hub Hyderabad, and the Technology Business Incubator (KIIT Bhubaneshwar).

“We are privileged to support PM Modi’s transformative vision for India and are grateful to have him dedicate our campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO.

Opportunities for women

The aerospace giant also launched its Sukanya Program, which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. For young girls, the program will create STEM labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. In addition, it will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.

Stephanie Pope, Chief Operating Officer, The Boeing Company, said, “We are thrilled for PM Modi to have personally launched the Boeing Sukanya Program. Together, we will help expand opportunities for women across India to pursue careers and leadership positions in the aviation sector.”