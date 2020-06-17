Module Innovations receives funding worth $702,000 from CARB-X

The Galaxy Buds+ are a big improvement over the original
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Pune-based Module Innovations received funding of up to $702,000 from Boston based CARB-X, plus up to $2.5 million more if certain project milestones are met, to develop a rapid diagnostic test for drug-resistant urinary tract infections (UTI).
The diagnostic would also provide vital information on which antibiotics would be most effective against the superbug, including common uropathogens such as Escherichia coli, Klebsiella, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Enterococci faecalis that often cause infection.
The size of a small printer, Module’s ASTSENSe for rapid antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) of UTIs, would shave days off the time it takes to diagnose a UTI. A simple, non-invasive urine sample would be loaded into the ASTSENSe device, which would diagnose an infection and provide the antibiotic resistance profile of the pathogen(s) involved within two hours.
Currently, diagnosing a UTI and providing AST results can take days and requires advanced microbiology laboratories and personnel. Patients are usually prescribed broad spectrum antibiotics while waiting for test results. This approach often does not work, particularly as infections are increasingly caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Inappropriate therapy can increase the risk of sepsis, kidney damage, and other health-complications related to serious UTIs. Inappropriate use of antibiotics can contribute to drug-resistance.
In such a scenario, affordable and rapid bacterial ID and AST technology could enable data-driven decision making and appropriate antibiotic use particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), improving patient outcomes and antibiotic stewardship.
“UTIs are a severe problem affecting millions of people globally. Slow diagnostics are a major obstacle in the effective treatment of patients. This funding and expert support from CARB-X will help us develop the ASTSENSe technology and, if successful, save lives by speeding up the diagnosis and effective treatment of deadly UTI infections,” said Sachin Dubey, CEO and Co-Founder of Module Innovations.
The ASTSENSe test works in conjunction with the company’s USENSe bacterial identification test. The technology works by monitoring change in the size of Module’s proprietary nanoparticle complex that is mixed with the urine sample when running the test in the ASTSENSe cartridge. The size of these complexes is directly proportional to bacterial growth. The results are displayed on the ASTSENSe screen and can also be delivered to a clinician’s phone.
“Rapid diagnostics, like those accessible through Module’s technology, are urgently needed to help ensure that UTI patients in developed and developing countries receive effective treatment as quickly as possible,” said Erin Duffy, Chief of Research and Development at CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership led by Boston University and funded by governments and foundations focused on supporting the development of new products to address the rise of drug-resistant bacteria.
“This technology, if successful, could provide health professionals with fast, accurate and affordable AST information for UTIs, accelerating the delivery of effective therapeutics to patients, saving lives, and reducing the risk of contributing to drug resistance” said Duffy.
There are an estimated 150 million UTI cases globally each year. In the US, 13,000 deaths are attributed directly to UTIs each year, and the number is higher when patients develop bloodstream infections as a result of the UTI.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
India was late to semiconductor and lithium-ion battery manufacture but is well up on research here, says M ...
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
The WTO’s AMS entitlement allows the US, Canada, EU and Australia to offer greater support to their farmers.
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...