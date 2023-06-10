Mokobara, a travel and lifestyle brand, plans to open up 25 new stores in the next 18 months. It is set to open its second retail store in Indiranagar.

It launched its first retail store on May 16, 2023, in Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bangalore. After three years of selling on multiple e-commerce platforms, Mokobara is now omnichannel and aims to focus on engaging with its community in real life. By opening up its retail stores, Mokobara aims to help customers interact with their products directly.

“It’s only been a couple of days, but the response has been extremely positive. Our new store really helps us focus on elevating the customer journey. We want shopping to move from being transactional to an experience with the right travel uniform for each customer”, said Apoorv Sharma, Head of Retail at Mokobara.

The brand was founded in early 2020. Since its inception, the brand said it has expanded as it is known for its luggage and backpack designs. It offers various products from work bags, and wallets to premium travel accessories like packing cubes and neck pillows.

“Our retail outlets will serve as an excellent space to experiment with multiple new category launches. Coming September, we’ll be foraying into the handbag category. Curating an experience offline only makes it all the more exciting”, says Sangeet Agrawal, Founder at Mokobara.

To celebrate the launch with their community, Mokobara is also running a giveaway where the winner stands a chance to win ₹20,000 one-way ticket to anywhere, it said.

“Everything we do, from our luggage to travel accessories, is designed to capture the excitement of travelling. When it comes to our design philosophy we always say ‘less but better’. We start out with clean, minimal designs and then knit-pick over the smallest details to see how we can breathe magic into it,” said Navin Parwal, Co-Founder and CMO at Mokobara.

With inputs from BL Intern Shayna Cedric