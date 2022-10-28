Mondelez India Foods, a leader in chocolate confectionery posted a 15.65 per cent year-on-year jump in revenue in FY 22. The company clocked ₹9,296 crore in revenues in FY22 as against ₹8,038 crore in revenues during FY21. This is according to data accessed by Tofler which is a business intelligence platform for private companies in India.

Mondelex reported 2.39 per cent drop in profit after taxes to ₹977 crore

Further, the company posted a 17.70 per cent increase in its expenses during FY22. The expense posted in FY22 was ₹7,970 crore against ₹6,771 crore in FY21.

The company’s products include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Toblerone, Oreo, Five Star and Perk.

