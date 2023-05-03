Mondelēz International has elevated Deepak Iyer to the position of Executive Vice-President and President, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective June 5.

He has served as the company’s President for India & Southeast Asia since 2016.

In his new role, Iyer will be responsible for leading the company’s $6.8-billion AMEA business across more than 70 countries, including iconic brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits, Cadbury chocolate and Kinh Do cakes, the company added.

“With close to three decades of leadership experience and a strong track record of success driving the growth of brands in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, Deepak is the ideal leader to continue our strong and sustained growth across the AMEA region. Under his leadership these past six-and-a-half years, India has delivered strong, profitable growth and become a consistent exporter of talent and best practices across our global network. We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience in this expanded role, to drive greater positive impact across the broader region and the entire company,” said Mondelez International Chairman and CEO, Dirk Van de Put, in a statement.

Under his leadership, the company’s India business has clocked sustained double-digit revenue growth, and expanded profit margin, it added.

An engineer with an MBA and more than three decades of management experience across Sales, Marketing and General Management, Iyer has successfully managed businesses across India, South-East Asia and Africa. Iyer replaces Maurizio Brusadelli, who will leave the company in June to pursue another leadership opportunity.