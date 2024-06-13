Snacking major Mondelez International will manufacture, market and sell premium cookie brand Biscoff in India, in a bid to expand its presence in the fast-growing premium cookie segment. In a global statement, Mondelez International said that it has inked a strategic partnership with Belgian company Lotus Bakeries. As part of this agreement, Mondelez, known for brands such as Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk, will expand and grow cookie brand, Lotus Biscoff, in India.

Currently, only imported Biscoff products are available in a limited manner in India.

“Through this partnership, Mondelez will leverage its extensive distribution network and local market presence to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Biscoff cookies in India,” it stated.

Achieving visibility

The two companies said they will also work together to develop and market co-branded chocolate products in other markets.

This will help the Belgian food company Lotus Bakeries to achieve significant visibility and sales growth in this high-potential market in India. At the same time, Mondelēz will build upon its already strong presence in both traditional and modern trade to “expand its cookie offerings into high-demand premium spaces,” the global statement said.

Currently, Mondelez India has a presence in the biscuits and cookies space in India through its brands-Oreo and Cadbury Chocobakes.

“We look forward to partnering with Lotus Bakeries to expand the Biscoff brand in India, where it already has a loyal following among key consumer segments. This partnership will help accelerate our strategic focus on the cookies category by introducing a premium brand that is widely loved in numerous markets to a much wider audience,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chair and CEO, Mondelez International.

Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries added, “We look forward to building on their commercial expertise and market-specific knowledge and presence in India, and we believe now is the right time to expand our distribution in this growing market.”