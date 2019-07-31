Monster appoints Krish Seshadri as CEO for Asia-Pacific & Middle East

Online recruitment platform Monster has appointed Krish Seshadri as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets. Seshadri will oversee product development, technology, sales, marketing, customer success across the region.

“I look forward to working with the team at Monster. The opportunity ahead is vast and Monster has a terrific base to grow from. We will focus, bring innovative products and enhance the overall experience for our job seekers and employers,” said Seshadri.

“Krish is a proven leader with the right mix of product, strategy and operating experience in building digital businesses, which will help move Monster to the next phase of growth,” said Quess group Chief Executive Subrata Nag.