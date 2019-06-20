Companies

Moody’s downgrades Tata Motors

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 20, 2019 Published on June 20, 2019

Moody’s on Thursday downgraded Tata Motors’ corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured instruments rating, citing sustained deterioration in the company’s credit profile mainly on account of its British arm Jaguar Land Rover’s weak performances. Moody’s Investors Service also said the outlook on Tata Motors remains negative.

credit ratings
Tata Motors Ltd
