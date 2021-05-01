More corporates pledge help to fight the raging pandemic

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Top Indian and global corporates are extending emergency assistance such as medical supplies, life-saving equipment and hospital beds to help fight the second pandemic wave.
Reliance Industries Ltd is supplying oxygen free of cost to State governments to bring relief to over 1 lakh patients on a daily basis.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said: “For me and for all of us at Reliance, nothing is more important than saving every life as India battles against a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is an immediate need to maximise India’s production and transportation capacities for medical grade oxygen.”
To overcome hurdles in transportation, Mahindra Logistics has started ‘Oxygen on Wheels’, a direct-to-consumer initiative that uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals/homes, initially in Maharashtra, to be extended to the rest of the country.
The Essar Group said it had set up an exclusive 100-bed Covid care centre at Devbhumi Dwarka district in Gujarat which is equipped with oxygen support.
The Boeing Company today announced a $10-million emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the surge in cases.
“Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases,” said Dave Calhoun, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.
Also read: RIL ramps up medical-grade oxygen production to 1,000 MT per day
The Qualcomm Charitable Foundation and Qualcomm India Private Limited have pledged $4 million to be used for initiatives that will support India’s medical fraternity in waging the battle,the entities said in a statement.
