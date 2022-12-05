Ecommerce major Flipkart said over 2 lakh sellers are expected to participate in Flipkart’s end of season sale between December 7-12, 2022. In the 6-day event, Flipkart will also host an upgraded version of the 24X7 live commerce, image search, video catalogues.

In the last 6 months, over 5 million monthly users are said to have used visual search to follow celebrities and influencers for fashion styles and trends.

“Visual search has also helped customers discover the best offers for their favourite products. These features offer customers a seamless shopping experience as they look at refreshing their wardrobes,” the company said in a statement.

The brands

For branded selections, brands like Puma, Nike, Adidas, Titan, Fossil, Woodland, Crocs, American Tourister, Safari, Lavie, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Allen Solly, United Colors of Benetton, Louis Philippe, Soch, Hidesign, Jack & Jones, VeroModa, Only, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lee, Wrangler among others are bringing in designs and selection during this end of season.

5,000 local stores 200 brands

Further, Flipkart will be bringing more than 200 brands presenting their catalogue from about 5,000 local stores, which the customers will be able to discover and also get delivery through Flipkart’s pan-India robust supply chain. This will enable local seller stores to showcase the selection and customers to get faster delivery from the stores.

Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion said, “The fashion requirements of Indian customers are quite nuanced, impacted by factors such as demography, wallet size, regional weather conditions, etc. End of Season Sale events are times when each customer can find a plethora of options across footwear, accessories and apparel befitting their unique requirements. This also helps new shoppers, even from remote regions in the country to access the latest trends. As the Indian fashion consumer is rapidly adapting to international fashion statements, a visible shift is observed from need-based purchases to aspiration purchases across metros and tier 2+ cities. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers from tier 2+ regions in the country.”