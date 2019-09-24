Morgan Stanley maintains overweight stance on RIL

Rubber hit, too
Earnings growth at Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is starting to be de-risked on the back of better refining margins, lower tax rate and cheaper gas feedstock costs, Morgan Stanley said in a note.
“Confidence in earnings should rise with higher refining margins as we count down to IMO 2020. Lower taxes and cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook and boost earnings CAGR to 17 per cent F2019-21e — top quartile amongst global oil majors,” the brokerage said in the note while maintaining its stock rating of Reliance Industries at overweight.
As headwinds of the first half of 2019 turn and become key tailwinds in 2020, refining margins rise with improved demand and slower capacity growth, cheaper gas costs and improved margins from a slowdown in petrochemical capacity growth in 2020, in particular for polyethylene, supporting the rise in chemical margins and telecom subscriber adds remain steady.
“There is increased evidence of these factors playing out, which should raise investor confidence on the 17 per cent EPS growth we expect over FY2019-21,” it said.
As one of the most complex refiners, RIL should be the biggest beneficiary in Asia from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations set to start in January 2020, driving a 50 per cent plus earnings growth until FY21.
As shippers prepare for IMO, Asian refining margins have risen and diesel, which forms nearly half of RIL’s refined product output, has seen near-record high margins.
On the impact of corporate tax rate reduction, Morgan Stanley estimates “a 400bp reduction in the consolidated tax rate RIL’s businesses paid in FY2019 of 29-35 per cent, much higher than the new corporate tax rate of 25.2 per cent”. RIL also has deferred tax liabilities of $6.5 billion as of FY2019, which could reduce with a lower tax rate.
RIL’s energy earnings with a CAGR of 13 per cent over FY2019-21 is amongst the highest versus global integrated oils and Asian peers.
With 350 basis points higher Return On Capital Employed (ROCE) than Asian energy peers and a focus on balance sheet de-leveraging, we find the valuation attractive, the brokerage said explaining the reasons for raising the price target to ₹1,469 per share in a base case scenario from ₹1,349.
“One of the interesting things in the Morgan Stanley report is a bullish case scenario of ₹2,000 a share based on five specific assumptions, all of which looks feasible,” an analyst said.
These five assumptions include slow refining capacity additions, leading to 30 per cent higher margins than in base case, 10 per cent higher chemical division margins as paraxylene supply surprises on the downside, 6-8 per cent CAGR in telecom ARPU, progress on asset monetization and 10 per cent above mid-cycle multiple.
Morgan Stanley said it is “more bullish on Reliance Industries”. “The bullish scenario shows that Saudi Aramco has got a great deal,” the analyst said.
In August, Ambani announced that Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco), the world’s largest oil producer, will buy a 20 per cent stake in the oil to chemicals business of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for $15 billion, pegging the enterprise value of the Mukesh Ambani-led company’s most valuable business division at $75 billion.
