Morgan Stanley on Tuesday welcomed employees and guests to the official opening of a new state-of-the-art office in Mumbai, located at Commerz III, International Business Park, within Oberoi Garden City in Goregaon. The new office will consolidate Morgan Stanley’s Global Center operations in Mumbai into one campus accommodating over 8,500 staff.

The one million square foot space ensures a modernized and collaborative work environment powered by seamless technology and sustainable solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity.

The campus supports multiple working methods, accommodates accessibility needs, and delivers seamless connectivity and flexibility. The amenities support employees at all work, with various food and beverage choices in the Food Halls, an onsite fitness centre and gym, and a health centre offering a comprehensive suite of health benefits, including a pharmacy, acute care, and specialty services.

Gokul Laroia, Asia CEO & Co-Head of Global Equities, Morgan Stanley, said, “India’s economic growth, technological innovation, and demographic advantage make it an integral part of the firm’s regional and global strategy. Our real estate investment, coupled with best-in-class infrastructure and resources for our Mumbai staff, reflects Morgan Stanley’s continued commitment to India and to our growing footprint in this important market.”

Arun Kohli, Country Head for India, Morgan Stanley, said, “Since we established our first Global Center in India over two decades ago, our operations have grown tremendously and evolved to become a key driver of innovation and transformation. The centers are critical to creating operational efficiencies and competitiveness for the firm.”

Anahita Tiwari, Head of India Global Centers, Morgan Stanley, said, “The new Mumbai Commerz III campus provides a curated and seamless experience for our people, through modernized and diverse work settings, enabling a sense of belonging for all. We are excited to welcome employees into a new world-class office facility, with campus amenities fostering well-being, productivity, and retention.”

