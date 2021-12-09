Companies

MosChip allots 3.87 lakh shares under ESOP

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 09, 2021

Number of equity shares increases from 15.88 crore to 15.92 crore

The board of directors of MosChip Technologies has approved the allotment of 3.87 lakh equity shares, at a face value of ₹2, to employees. “The shares alloted to the employees will rank pari-passu (on par) with the existing shares of the company,” MosChip informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

“Consequent to the allotment, the total number of equity shares of the company has increased from 15.88 crore to 15.92 crore shares,” it said.

Published on December 09, 2021

