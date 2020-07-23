Most govts will give the Covid vaccine free to people as part of national health security: Serum Institute CEO

It has been a long journey for vaccine-maker Serum Institute of Indiasince it started in 1966. The alliance with AstraZeneca and Oxford University on the Covid-19 vaccine candidate will be one of Serum’s most critical partnerships yet. Recently, AstraZeneca and Oxford released promising interim results on their vaccine, and the stage is now set for larger human trials in search of an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus. In an e-mail interaction with BusinessLine, Serum Institute’s CEO Adar C Poonawalla talks about the road ahead for the vaccine candidate and their decision “at great personal risk and cost” to produce the vaccine before the final word is out on its effectiveness. Excerpts:

With 166 vaccine candidates globally in the fray and just 24 of them in human trials, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate is at the top of that list with a few others. How did Serum’s alliance with AZ come about?

I have made multiple partnerships, we chose the AZ candidate because it was quite advanced; we had a partnership for our malaria vaccine with Oxford earlier. We knew them, we have very high regard for the scientists there. This platform was already used on their Ebola vaccine, and we believed in the science, and we still believe in the science as our leading candidate. So, that’s why we chose AZ and that was early on in February/March.

You are expecting DCGI approvals next week for Phase III trials on 5,000 people. Across how many hospitals will this be done?

We have 11 to 12 hospitals where we will conduct Phase III trials, but we will decide on the number of people. It will be a few thousand people, we don’t know exactly how many the DCGI will guide us. But it will be across 11-12 hospitals, across the country.

The Oxford vaccine candidate was given to people between 18 and 55 years. Will Serum test the vaccine in the same age group? Or will you also test on a younger and older age group?

Yes, we have a mix of age-groups, starting with some healthy age-groups, going on to the elderly as well. All that information will be made public once the Phase III trials start; we will try to cover as many age-groups as we can.

How is this vaccine expected to work on people with co-morbidities?

We will have to wait and see how the immuno-compromised people react to it, but if you have any other serious illnesses, then maybe this vaccine will not be recommended for them. We will have to wait and see and tread carefully. These are early stages of the vaccine, and we want to make sure it’s perfectly safe for everybody. So, we don’t want to give it to people in a hurry. Once it’s licensed, the doctor will have to decide whether it’s safe for patients.

You have said the vaccine would be priced at less than ₹1000 per dose. The regimen is possibly two dozes. Will this be the price to the government or retail?

Whether it is to the government or retail, ₹1,000 if very affordable because today a test is ₹2,500 and treatments like remdesivir go into tens of thousands of rupees. So, this is a very reasonable price, but we will probably make it even cheaper beyond that. And nobody is going to have to pay for it; we are going to give it to the government, the government will give it free to everyone like other immunisation programmes.

You have indicated that 50 per cent of the vaccines made would be for India and that it would be free for the masses. Serum will also supply low- and middle-income countries. So, will the governments pay for it?

Most governments are going to buy the vaccines directly, including India, and give it free to their people as national health security and national security.

Where will these vaccines be manufactured? Are there bio-safety concerns around this vaccine candidate?

All manufacturers are going to take the highest precautions, and I don’t see any bio-safety concerns because most of the candidates that are being handled are attenuated or killed or modified or sub-unit proteins. So, this will not be something like handling polio or others where you’re handling a live virus.

Do you expect to start production by September and have 400 million dozes ready by the year-end? Who would get these vaccines?

We are hoping to make 250-300 million doses by December if we start production by the end of August, which is the plan at the moment. And nobody will get the doses till the vaccine is fully licensed till November/December and that is if the trials work. Trials have to work by November and then we can make these doses available that we’re making at-risk at the moment, in expectation and hopes of the trial working.

Is this the first time Serum is doing an ‘at risk’ production even as clinical trials wrap up? What made you adopt this strategy?

No choice but to commit and take these risks as it’s our responsibility as one of the largest vaccine producers to make the product at risk in anticipation of trials. If we don’t do this, the public at-large in our country and outside, will have to wait many, many more months to get the vaccine. So, that’s why we adopted this strategy at great personal risk and cost.

What is Serum International’s turnover in 2019? And you have spoken of raising $1 billion to support the Covid vaccine project. Have you approached international funding agencies on this?

The turnover of our company is close to $1 billion, and we may be raising capital in one of our subsidiaries to help us manage the risk and investments of the Covid-19 projects. That’s all I can say at the moment. We have not received any grants or funding from anybody so far.

The mass vaccine, given all goes well, will be ready for roll-out by January?

The roll out, even if it starts by December or January 2021, will take at least one year till the whole country gets it. So, two years from today is realistic for the whole of India to actually get it because we will be exporting some products as well.