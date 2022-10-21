Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd posted total revenues of ₹12,583.40 crore in FY22, as per its latest regulatory filing sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The is a 20.07 per cent increase over FY21 revenues, wherein the company reported a revenue of ₹10,479.54 crore .

Mother Dairy has a strong presence in the milk and milk-related products business. Under brand Safal, it also sells fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen products, pulses and honey among other value-added products. It also has a footprint in the edible oils business under brand Dhara and is a key retailer in the Delhi-NCR region.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board, had posted a net profit of about ₹100 crore in FY22, down 46 per cent as compared with the previous fiscal. Its total expenses for the fiscal under review are reported to be ₹12,418 crore.

Margins impacted

In recent months, dairy companies have been witnessing sustained rise in milk procurement prices. In addition, the overall FMCG industry has been tackling commodity price hikes besides a surge in input costs impacting margins.

Robust ice cream sales

Last month, the company said it expects to garner double-digit growth in FY23 on the back of better demand for its products. The company expects to increase both volumes and value during this fiscal which includes robust ice-cream sales this year, due an extended summer season.

The company is also in the process of ramping up its retail points in the Delhi-NCR region. Last year, Mother Dairy stated that it will increase its network of consumer touchpoints in Delhi to about 2500 by March 2023. These will be in the form of kiosks and its franchise shops. In recent times, the company has also been focusing on ramping the distribution of its products in key regions and segments.