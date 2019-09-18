Mother Dairy to recycle around 830 tonnes of plastic this year

Number theory
Mother Dairy, one of India’s largest milk producers, on Wednesday said it would collect and recycle 60 per cent of the multi-layered packaging (MLP) (i.e around 832 tonnes of plastic) used by the company from 25 states.
In a statement issued here, Mother Dairy said this would be in addition to 1073 tonnes of plastic it had already collected and recycled in Maharashtra in May this year. This was done with the help of a producer responsibility organisation (PRO). The quantity of plastic recycled included 890 tonnes of non-MLP and 183 tonnes of MLP, it said. The initiative rolled out in June last year was a part of an extended producer responsibility (EPR) took up by Mother Dairy. It claimed that as of now it was implementing 100 per cent EPR in Maharashtra.
The company said that it wants to extend the programme to other parts of the country. Mother Dairy has roped in PROs in other states, where it has operations to collect and recycle plastic waste in the current financial year. Some of the products in the company’s portfolio involves recyclable plastic packaging of both forms MLP and non-MLP.
“Mother Dairy has acquired central registration for the Brand Owner under the Central Pollution Control Board, in line with the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rule 2018. With the registration, Mother Dairy not only is the first among dairy cooperatives to go for this licence but is also commited for 100 per cent EPR implementation of post-consumer used plastic waste generated in the time frame of three years,” said its Managing Director Sangram Chaudhary.
