Motherhood Hospitals acquires Femiint Hospital

Motherhood Hospitals, a women’s and children’s hospital chain, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Femiint Hospital in Bengaluru. With this acquisition, Motherhood Hospital expands its presence in Bengaluru to seven hospitals and two outpatient facilities.

To strengthen its presence in Bengaluru, the hospital chain will invest ₹50 crore by the end of FY23. Since 2016, Motherhood Hospitals has invested around ₹200 crore in consolidating its presence in the city, said the company. It has built a chain of 18 hospitals across 8 cities in the country, following the Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) investment in 2016.

Finest standards

Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO of Motherhood Hospitals, said, “Motherhood Hospitals has dedicated its services to achieving the finest standards in gynecology, maternity, IVF, and paediatrics with more than 1,000 clinicians in our network. The acquisition of Femiint gives us a deep presence in East Bengaluru . The pandemic has accelerated the need for women’s health care, and they are seeking specialised ecosystem that provide care for them and their children.”

Femiint Hospitals located in the IT-dominated Whitefield region provide women and childcare services spanning personalised outpatient care in gynaecology, pediatrics, and IVF paediatric care to comprehensive inpatient care in Obstetrics/Birthing, gynaecology surgery, fertility and IVF care, besides paediatric surgery.

Patient-centric approach

“We have passionately built the women’s and children’s services at Femiint with a comprehensive and patient-centric approach. With our clinical and care delivery teams, we have been able to make a considerable impact on the lives of many women and children,” said Anitha BR, Founder, Femiint Hospitals.

The company will continue to expand in cities where it already has a presence, said Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings.