Mother’s Recipe plans to double growth

Food brand Mother’s Recipe plans to double its business with a focus on expanding its food services division (HORECA: Hotel/Restaurant/Café) nationally and achieve double the growth in the current fiscal.

Currently, the company has operations across prominent markets including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, with distribution networks and sales teams. Sanjana Desai, Chief Strategy Officer, Mother’s Recipe,in a press statement said: “Currently, the food services division contributes only 5-6 per cent to our overall India business. However, we witnessed a rapid 50 per cent growth in FY 18-19. Going forward, we plan to double our business in FY19-20, and in the next five years, we are targeting to contribute to over 20 per cent of our overall Indian business.”

Desai added: “The India food services sector has witnessed a rapid growth in the past decade. This growth can be attributed to the increased number of nuclear families, changing demographics, increased disposable income, rapid urbanisation and the growth of online services.” She said that according to recent reports, the India food services market is currently pegged at ₹5 lakh-crore and is estimated to grow at a rate of 12 per cent during a forecast period of 2018-2023. “As a brand, we have been focussing on building the appropriate infrastructure to ensure timely delivery and consistency in taste, and a superior quality of products which are essential for this segment.”

The FMCG market is ever-evolving, and consumers are always looking for something new and exciting, she said, adding that the Indian FMCG market has been growing steadily at 25 per cent per annum.