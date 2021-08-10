Motherson Sumi Q1 net down 57% at ₹368 crore on QoQ basis

Auto components manufacturers Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹368 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, a decline of 57 per cent on a sequential basis compared with ₹848 crore in the fourth quarter last year.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,121.60 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, MSSL said in a statement.

Consolidated total revenue from continuing operations stood at ₹16,157 crore during the April-June quarter, which is a decline of 5 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis compared with ₹16,972 crore in the January-March period.

However, on the yearly basis, the revenues almost doubled from ₹8,348 crore (April-June 2020).

Production stopagges

During the quarter, the company said irregular production stoppages by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally due to supply chain constraints impacted its profitability. Revenues were also impacted in India due to OEM production shutdown for the most part of May in the current quarter, the company said.

“We have witnessed many localised and unpredictable challenges such as lower OEM production due to unavailability of semiconductor chips, higher commodity and logistics costs, etc in this quarter. Despite challenging market conditions, the team has been able to deliver good results. We expect these headwinds to ease in the upcoming quarters as demand for personal mobility remains strong,” Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, MSSL, said.

He said the supply chain disruptions due to semiconductor and other material shortages globally are likely to be headwinds for OEM production in the near term and are expected to improve from the second half of this year.

Group reorganisation

MSSL said its board of directors had on July 2, approved a group reorganisation plan which entailed demerger of the domestic wiring harness (DWH) business from it into a new company Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL).

Subsequently, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) would merge into MSSL to consolidate 100 per cent shareholding in Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) as well as to bring all auto component and allied businesses in SAMIL under MSSL.

MSSL said the demerger of DWH into MSWIL meets the regulatory criteria to be considered as a discontinued operation, hence DWH business has been disclosed as discontinued operations in consolidated financial results.

Shares of MSSL closed at 223.15 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 3.36 per cent from the previous close.