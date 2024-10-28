Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹1,122 crore against ₹532 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income during the quarter was up 72 per cent at ₹2,846 crore ( ₹1,655 crore). Expenses increased ₹13,192 crore (₹998 crore).

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation came in at ₹1,816 crore for the quarter under review, as against ₹915 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded 868 basis points to 64 per cent, compared to 55 per cent in the year-ago period.

Wealth Management business net profit increased 71 per cent to₹225 crore while asset and private wealth management business was up 63 per cent at ₹213 crore.

Capital market business net jumped 45 per cent to ₹73 crore while assets under advice was up 82 per cent to cross ₹5.7 lakh crore.

Motilal Oswal, Managing Director & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said financialisation theme has just started and the company provides an integrated capital market platform offering all products to clients.