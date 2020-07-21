Mouth spray ColdZyme can ‘deactivate’ Covid-19 virus by 98.3%: Study

Enzymatica, a Sweden-based life science firm, has carried out a study which shows that mouth spray ColdZyme can make SARS-CoV-2 inactive by 98.3 per cent, CNBC TV18 reported.

The mouth spray is effective in building a barrier against viruses and bacteria in the oral cavity, which includes Covid-19.

The company stated in an official release: “The goal of the present study was to determine the ability of ColdZyme to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 known to cause the Covid-19 pandemic. A virucidal efficacy suspension test was conducted using ColdZyme against SARS-CoV-2. ColdZyme deactivated SARS-CoV-2 by 98.3 per cent (1.76 log10) in 20 minutes.”

“Furthermore, no cytotoxicity was detected for ColdZyme at any dilution tested. The study was conducted by the US company Microbac Laboratories Inc — an independent, accredited and certified laboratory,” the company statement added.

The in-vitro study was based on a standardised and validated methodology — the ASTM International test method designated E1052 “Standard Test Method to Assess the Activity of Microbicides against Viruses in Suspension,” the study further added.

“Even if the current in-vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in vitro since it constitutes a proof-of-principle that can be taken further into clinical studies. Thus, the results indicate that ColdZyme can offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2,” said Claus Egstrand, Enzymatica’s Chief Operating Officer, cited in the CNBC report.

ColdZyme is effective against many viruses in the corona family, which also includes HCoV-229E, one of the causes of common cold.

The study claimed that the ColdZyme sprayed onto the mouth and throat could lower the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, shares of Enzymatica jumped 67 per cent in Stockholm after the company put forth its study on ColdZyme, Marketwatch reported.