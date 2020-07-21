Mouth spray ColdZyme can ‘deactivate’ Covid-19 virus by 98.3%: Study

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Enzymatica, a Sweden-based life science firm, has carried out a study which shows that mouth spray ColdZyme can make SARS-CoV-2 inactive by 98.3 per cent, CNBC TV18 reported.
The mouth spray is effective in building a barrier against viruses and bacteria in the oral cavity, which includes Covid-19.
The company stated in an official release: “The goal of the present study was to determine the ability of ColdZyme to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 known to cause the Covid-19 pandemic. A virucidal efficacy suspension test was conducted using ColdZyme against SARS-CoV-2. ColdZyme deactivated SARS-CoV-2 by 98.3 per cent (1.76 log10) in 20 minutes.”
“Furthermore, no cytotoxicity was detected for ColdZyme at any dilution tested. The study was conducted by the US company Microbac Laboratories Inc — an independent, accredited and certified laboratory,” the company statement added.
The in-vitro study was based on a standardised and validated methodology — the ASTM International test method designated E1052 “Standard Test Method to Assess the Activity of Microbicides against Viruses in Suspension,” the study further added.
“Even if the current in-vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in vitro since it constitutes a proof-of-principle that can be taken further into clinical studies. Thus, the results indicate that ColdZyme can offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2,” said Claus Egstrand, Enzymatica’s Chief Operating Officer, cited in the CNBC report.
ColdZyme is effective against many viruses in the corona family, which also includes HCoV-229E, one of the causes of common cold.
The study claimed that the ColdZyme sprayed onto the mouth and throat could lower the risk of infection.
Meanwhile, shares of Enzymatica jumped 67 per cent in Stockholm after the company put forth its study on ColdZyme, Marketwatch reported.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...