UltraTech Cement’s move to acquire the cement business of Kesoram Industries will strengthen its presence in the underpenetrated southern region, as its capacity share in the region is expected to increase to 21 per cent from 11 per cent after the completion of the ongoing expansion and acquisition.

The south region is the most fragmented and highly competitive market for the country’s cement industry, with the highest installed cement capacity and concentration of regional players.

India’s largest cement maker UltraTech’s pan-India capacity market share stood at around 22 per cent as of the last financial year, with the share in the southern region being the lowest at around 11 per cent.

“We believe the proposed acquisition of KSI’s cement business is positive, as this allows industry consolidation and help UTCEM gain capacity share in the industry. The acquisition will help the company strengthen its presence in the south and Maharashtra markets,” said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal in a report on UltraTech.

Motilal Oswal estimated that after the completion of the ongoing expansion and acquisition, UltraTech’s capacity share in the south region will increase to around 21 per cent (from 11 per cent currently) and regional capacity mix in the region will increase to 24 per cent from around 15 per cent at present.

According to the deal with UltraTech Cement, BK Birla Group flagship company Kesoram Industries will demerge its cement business, consisting of two integrated cement units in Karnataka and Telangana, with a total installed capacity of 10.75 million tonnes per annum.

After the completion of the proposed merger of Kesoram’s cement business, total capacity of the cement flagship company of the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group will stand augmented to 149.14 mtpa, including its overseas operations. The transaction is expected to be concluded in 9-12 months, subject to regulatory approvals. Gross enterprise value of the deal stands at over ₹7,600 crore.

“Along with the ongoing expansion plans, the said acquisition will strengthen the company’s presence in southern (700-800 bps capacity share gains by FY27 in our view) and western regions, also to expedite its target of achieving 200 mt before FY30,” Emkay Research said in its note on Friday.

Overall, domestic grey cement capacity would increase at an impressive CAGR of 11 per cent to 193 mt by FY27, and put UltraTech firmly on course to retain its leadership position, said Emkay.

The cement major has also recently announced an acquisition of 0.54 mt cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement at Patratu, Jharkhand, at a consideration of Rs 169.79 crore.

“Post completion of phase II/III expansion and announced acquisitions, we anticipate the company’s pan-India capacity market share to improve by 350-400 bps going ahead. Further, given that 40 per cent of the incremental capacity addition (organic and inorganic) is targeted in the south, it will help the company to improve its capacity share by 700-800 bps, and, resultantly, achieve a leadership position,” according to the note of Emkay Research.