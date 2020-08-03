Mozilla Firefox faces setback in Google vs Microsoft browser battle

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
As competition intensifies in the browser market, Microsoft Edge continues to maintain its lead over Mozilla Firefox, holding the second spot in terms of market share.
According to the latest numbers by Netmarketshare, Microsoft Edge holds the second place in the browser market with 8.09 per cent market share towards the end of July behind Google Chrome, according to an HT Tech report.
Google Chrome continues to remain the market leader with 71.11 per cent of the market share.
Edge has taken over Mozilla Firefox for the second spot. Firefox clocked a market share of 7.36 per cent in July as per the report.
Microsoft has been bullish on gaining market popularity for its web browser. The tech giant introduced a revamped version of its browser at its Build conference earlier in May.
The revamped version included multiple security updates and design tweaks.
Microsoft has also started pushing the new Edge browser to all Windows 10 and Windows 7 PCs with the Windows Update package, News18 reported.
It had adopted Chromium as its foundation earlier this year to make the browser more accessible to non-Windows users.
Apart from the top three contenders, Internet Explorer held the fourth place in the browser market with a 5.99 per cent share, followed by Apple’s Safari which stood at 2.95 per cent share.
