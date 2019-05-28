Mphasis Q4 net profit up 11.9 per cent to Rs 266 crore

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Mphasis posted an 11.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 266.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.
The company’s net profit stood at Rs 237.67 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement on Monday night.
Its revenue from operations grew 16 per cent to Rs 2,024.95 crore in the said quarter from Rs 1,744.48 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
“We are encouraged by the consistent and healthy growth of Mphasis over the quarters; especially in new-generation services which contribute to 46 per cent of our direct core portfolio. We continue to invest in growing our service offerings and strengthening our go-to-market,” Mphasis Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
For the full 2018-19, Mphasis’ net profit was up 28.1 per cent to Rs 1,073.35 crore, while revenue from operations was higher 18.1 per cent to Rs 7,730.98 crore from the previous financial year.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2019 that is subject to approval at the annual general meeting on July 25.
The company said it saw new deal wins of $616 million (total contract value) in direct international business during 2018-19. Of this, 79 per cent was in new-generation services -- an 11.8 per cent increase year-on-year, the statement said.
