MPL Sports, new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, is the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian cricket team.
MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with the upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.
The senior men and women and the Under-19 teams are also a part of the deal for the new kits.
Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: “The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally.”
Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Growth and Marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, said: “India is a market with a billion cricket fans, and we see a lot of potential in the underpenetrated merchandise market in India. We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses – with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices.”
MPL Sports offers a wide range of affordable products, from sports and athleisure wear to Cricket equipment, as well as other accessories such as masks, wrist bands, footwear and headgear. The brand also plans to launch affordable high-performance clothing and accessories dedicated to sports fans.
