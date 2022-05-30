MPL to lay off 100 employees

Mobile eSports unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) will lay off 100 people out of its almost 1,000-strong team, and wind down its Indonesia business and streaming product.

In an internal e-mail, MPL co-founders Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, said: “We have made the decision to wind down our Indonesia operations and shut down the streaming product on the MPL app. We have invested significant resources and capital over the last three years into our Indonesian operations. However, the return profile of Indonesia is several multiples lower than what we were and are seeing in India, or even in our nascent US business.”

They added that while the company believes in the long-term value of streaming, the current business metrics do not justify further investments into this unit. MPL plans to redouble its efforts on the other, more promising areas of its business.

Over the last few months, MPL has been focussed on using its cash reserves to grow core business while achieving EBITDA-neutrality, investing in areas that can drive massive outcomes such as Mayhem and MPL US, along with winding up businesses that are not working.

The company is now aiming to reach EBITDA-neutral by December. According to the e-mail, all laid off employees will be given severance and benefits. In addition to this, ESOP holders will be given an opportunity to hold on their options for an additional 10 years and their health insurance will be extended till October. These employees can also avail the mental health benefits for an extended period.

“We are one of the few Internet companies which, within four years of inception, will cross $100 million of annual net revenue globally. On a gross revenue basis, we will be at $220-250 million in year ending March 2023. In fact, we have a massively growing market ahead of us, but in order to capture it, we need to be willing to operate more efficiently today,” the co-founders added.

Funds raised

In September 2021, MPL raised an undisclosed amount in a Series E funding round led by Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion. It started US operations in 2021, and its Indonesia business was almost three years old. As funding dries up, Indian start-up ecosystem has been witnessing a spate of layoffs this year. According to a BusinessLine estimate, almost 3,444 employees have been laid off across multiple start-ups, including unicorns such as Cars24, Unacademy, Meesho, Vedantu and now MPL.

“The last few months have been insane. The philosophy of growth at all costs is now reversed. The market is now rewarding profitable growth over growth at all costs. It is imperative that we as a company respond to these changes and respond fast,” the MPL co-founders added.