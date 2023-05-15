Fintech firm, MPOWER Financing has closed a $150 million debt funding from Goldman Sachs. The funding will be used to expand MPOWER’s growing portfolio of student loans issued to international and DACA students attending one of 400+ colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are thrilled that Goldman Sachs is supporting the MPOWER team as we contribute to the important mission of making higher education and socioeconomic mobility accessible to the millions of international and DACA students studying in North America,” said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-founder of MPOWER Financing.

In 2022, both the U.S. and Canada reached record levels of enrolment for new international students. “Goldman Sachs has an established track record of raising and providing capital to innovative fintechs and we believe MPOWER’s growth trajectory, portfolio performance and global ecosystem supporting students around the world aligns with previous relationships in the sector,” said Christopher Zaki, head of capital markets at MPOWER Financing.

This financing facility accompanies another facility which MPOWER closed with Deutsche Bank in 2022. Additionally, in 2021 the company raised $100 million in equity capital from a consortium of investors, including Tilden Park Capital Management and King Street Capital Management.

MPOWER Financing, is a provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyses overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries.

