Leading Tyre manufacturer MRF has announced a 20per cent year-over-year drop in standalone net profit to ₹455 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, down from ₹572 crore in the same period last year. The decline follows two quarters of strong profit growth.
MRF’s profit before exceptional items and taxes was ₹611 crore, compared to ₹773 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations, however, saw an 11per cent increase, rising to ₹6,760 crore in Q2 FY25 from ₹6,088 crore a year earlier.
Higher raw material costs, which climbed to ₹4,716 crore from ₹3,715 crore, contributed to an overall increase in total expenses, reaching ₹6,262 crore compared to ₹5,384 crore in the previous year’s Q2.
On a consolidated basis, MRF’s profit after tax for Q2 stood at ₹471 crore, down from ₹587 crore in Q2 FY24. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹6,881 crore from ₹6,217 crore.
For the half-year period ended September 30, 2024, standalone net profit fell to ₹1,018 crore from ₹1,153 crore, with revenue climbing to ₹13,838 crore from ₹11,318 crore.
MRF’s net worth also rose to ₹17,668 crore as of September 30, 2024, up from ₹15,831 crore a year earlier.
The board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share (30per cent) for FY25.
On Friday, MRF’s stock closed at ₹119,186.30 per share, down 1.47 per cent, on the BSE.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.