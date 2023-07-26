Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has become the single-largest PSU refinery (single location) in the nation for 2022-23.

MRPL said it achieved this feat by processing 17.14 million tonnes (mt) of crude oil during 2022-23. This is also the highest-ever throughput processed by any single-location PSU refinery in India’s petroleum refining history. MRPL processes 10 per cent of the total crude oil refined by the PSU petroleum refineries of the nation.

Sanjay Varma, Managing Director, said MRPL has made a strong bounce back after effectively countering the challenges posed by the pandemic. “With the strong support of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and our parent organisation ONGC, and through the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders, MRPL is now poised to reach greater heights in the days to come. Our focus will be on meeting Aatmanirbharata through producing precious petrochemicals while effectively focusing on environmental protection by concentrating on renewable energy solutions,” he said.

Set up as a joint venture refinery in 1988 with a 3.69 mt per annum (MTPA) capacity, MRPL later underwent a second and third-phase expansion to raise its capacity to 15 MTPA.

MRPL can process more than 250 different types of crude from around the world. Crudes from the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Africa, South America and the US are the major ones processed in MRPL.

The company is capable of producing almost a full range of petroleum products like naphtha, LPG, motor spirit, high-speed diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel, sulphur, xylene, bitumen, along with pet coke and polypropylene.

In recent times MRPL has taken significant steps to build its petrochemical profile. MRPL’s aromatic complex, which can produce 0.905 MTPA of paraxylene and 0.273 MTPA of benzene, is in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone and fully integrated with MRPL.

A media statement said MRPL has initiated to expand its retail outlet brand ‘HiQ’ in 1000 locations in South India in the near future.