MRPL commissions 25th retail outlet

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has opened its 25th retail outlet in the country at Brahmavara in Udupi district. This DODO (dealer-owned dealer-operated) model outlet is situated at Brahmavara-Mandarthi Road.

MRPL, with the backing of ONGC, entered the retail marketing segment with the establishment of its first retail outlet in Mangaluru in 2005.

MRPL has commissioned 18 new retail outlets in the last 12 months at various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru regions. MRPL’s first retail outlet in Kerala was commissioned at Koolimad Junction near Kozhikode on March 31.

It said that MRPL plans to expand its retail outlet network in Karnataka and Kerala and also to set up new ones in Assam.

BHV Prasad, Executive Director (Projects) of MRPL, and B Sudarshan, Group General Manager (Marketing Projects) of the company, jointly inaugurated the new retail outlet at Mandarthi on Wednesday, it added.