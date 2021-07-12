Companies

MRPL commissions FCC Gasoline Treatment Unit

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 12, 2021

FGTU is a critical unit which produces the Government-mandated BS-VI grade gasoline.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has commissioned the FCC (fluidised catalytic cracking) Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU) at its refinery in Mangaluru.

The company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that it commissioned the FGTU of 800 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) feed capacity on July 11 as part of its BS-VI project.

FGTU is the critical unit to produce the Government-mandated BS-VI grade gasoline. Though MRPL has already supplied BS-VI grade fuels since November 2019, FGTU adds operational flexibility to the refinery complex.

The refinery's capability to produce BS-VI grade of motor spirit (petrol) has been significantly augmented with the commissioning of the FGTU.

Published on July 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.