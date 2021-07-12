MRPL commissions FCC Gasoline Treatment Unit

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has commissioned the FCC (fluidised catalytic cracking) Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU) at its refinery in Mangaluru.

The company informed the stock exchanges on Monday that it commissioned the FGTU of 800 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) feed capacity on July 11 as part of its BS-VI project.

FGTU is the critical unit to produce the Government-mandated BS-VI grade gasoline. Though MRPL has already supplied BS-VI grade fuels since November 2019, FGTU adds operational flexibility to the refinery complex.

The refinery's capability to produce BS-VI grade of motor spirit (petrol) has been significantly augmented with the commissioning of the FGTU.