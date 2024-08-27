Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has announced the commissioning of its new marketing terminal in Bengaluru.

A media statement said the facility aims to enhance the availability and distribution of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the region.

MRPL’s annual report for 2023-24 said the marketing terminal at Devangonthi in Bengaluru would cater to the requirements of petroleum products, primarily in Karnataka. The terminal would receive finished petroleum products through the existing pipeline from MRPL. This terminal would enable the supply of petroleum products to retail outlets, customers, and aviation stations in the region, it said.

The media statement said this terminal would ensure the cost-effective placement of ATF near major airports, including Bengaluru.

Quoting M Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of MRPL, it said this new terminal in Bengaluru is a critical investment in the MRPL’s mission to provide high-quality fuel to meet the needs of a growing customer base.

“It underscores our commitment to ensuring energy security while supporting the region’s economic development. We aspire to leverage this terminal to maximize revenue and value for the organisation by expanding our retail network and aviation business in this rapidly developing region,” he said.