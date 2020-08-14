Companies

MRPL gets 2 news EDs

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has appointed two new Executive Directors for the company. The company’s press release said on Friday that MRPL appointed Elango M as new Executive Director (Refinery), and BHV Prasad as the Executive Director (Projects).

MRPL is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
